ScottishPower names retained UK PR agency

Stripe has worked with ScottishPower since 2012, providing PR and communications support across the entire business.

This includes ScottishPower Retail for domestic and business customers, ScottishPower Renewables, SP Energy Networks and the ScottishPower Foundation, as well as corporate, sponsorship and CSR functions.

The agency has been tasked with delivering media relations, influencer engagement, stakeholder management, social-media campaigning and creative content.

Stripe will report to head of media relations Simon McMillan, corporate affairs director Andrew Lappin and head of strategic communications planning Jennifer Carrigan.

One of the UK’s ‘big six’ energy companies, ScottishPower supplies electricity and gas to about five million homes and businesses in the UK, and is the first integrated energy company in the UK to generate 100 per cent green electricity.

It invests more than £4m a day in the UK’s wind energy and smart grids.

“ScottishPower is driving the transition to renewable energy and to smart grids in response to the climate emergency,” McMillan said. “We know Stripe is fully committed to supporting ScottishPower with this campaign and we’re confident in the agency’s ability to deliver against our high standards and ambitious targets.”

Juliet Simpson, chief executive and founder of Stripe, added: “Over the last year ScottishPower has transformed its proposition with a focus on going 100 per cent green, which we’ve helped deliver with national PR campaigns and creative content. I’m proud we’re able to continue providing strategic counsel, creative thinking and delivering strong results as we help ScottishPower achieve its ambitions.”

