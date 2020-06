Stephanie Rudnick, former SVP of communications at the XFL, and Ketchum alum Linda Eatherton have started consultancies amid the pandemic, while former MSL U.S. CEO Ron Guirguis cofounded the Convergence Collective in December.

One challenge: “defining who we want to be in the context of this pandemic,” says Guirguis.

All three talk about the challenges of getting off the ground amid a global pandemic in the latest edition of Lockdown Life.