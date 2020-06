In this episode of The PR Week, Perry Yeatman, head of corporate at Save the Children, shares how the organization has fared during the pandemic and how brands can engage in social issues meaningfully and authentically.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about a $6 million RFP for anti-tobacco work in California, grocery brand Uncle Ben's rebranding effort, Rachael Horwitz joining Google and more.