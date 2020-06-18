Let’s take these ‘audio tweets’ out for a spin

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Surprise! You can now tweet voice memos from iOS. But would you really want to?

Users got a surprise from Twitter this week: “audio tweets.”

The platform rolled out the tweets with audio function on iOS this week. In a nutshell, it allows users to tweet voice memos. Simple!

As is their wont, PR and marketing pros couldn’t wait to take the new social media feature for a spin. Sadly, Twitter VP of global comms Brandon Borrman can’t use the new feature, as he is on Android. But the platform’s global head of social and editorial threw caution to the wind and used it to show off his beatboxing skills. 

Here’s how a handful of PR and marketing pros used the new feature.

And the journalists...

And of course celebrities, and influencers. (There is a difference).

