Let’s take these ‘audio tweets’ out for a spin

Users got a surprise from Twitter this week: “audio tweets.”
The platform rolled out the tweets with audio function on iOS this week. In a nutshell, it allows users to tweet voice memos. Simple!
As is their wont, PR and marketing pros couldn’t wait to take the new social media feature for a spin. Sadly, Twitter VP of global comms Brandon Borrman can’t use the new feature, as he is on Android. But the platform’s global head of social and editorial threw caution to the wind and used it to show off his beatboxing skills.
Dedicated to @leslieberland and @lizkelley pic.twitter.com/0esU4Of0zX— Phonz (@Phonz) June 17, 2020
Here’s how a handful of PR and marketing pros used the new feature.
Twitter audio now has more usage than Quibi.— drew olanoff (@yoda) June 17, 2020
Thoughts on Twitter’s new audio feature, part 1: platforms. pic.twitter.com/vm9Ur2YeAS— Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) June 17, 2020
NEW Twitter feature alert!— Matt Navarra | ?? #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2020
Audio clips for tweets pic.twitter.com/lhiSZT71U8
Happy Thursday! Trying out #audiotweets. pic.twitter.com/khZQg8PUKt— Brent Reser (@BrentReser) June 18, 2020
And the journalists...
you can now tweet out audio clips ???? pic.twitter.com/b2DPIuglgC— Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) June 17, 2020
here’s a sampling of some dumb voices / impersonations I can do pic.twitter.com/1MZgnBf6ts— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 17, 2020
What my son thinks I do on my phone pic.twitter.com/UtRf9Qgx2N— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 17, 2020
And of course celebrities, and influencers. (There is a difference).
Sneak preview of 'U Move, I Move' feat. @JheneAiko off my upcoming album #BiggerLove - out this Friday! https://t.co/EgsNHZFo2g pic.twitter.com/rw1R23DZeB— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 17, 2020
Testing pic.twitter.com/kakiJKzaLu— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 17, 2020
teehee pic.twitter.com/UlVulsZexY— James Charles (@jamescharles) June 17, 2020
New toy :)?? pic.twitter.com/CTlNGC7KEv— Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 17, 2020
This is my first AUDIO tweet. pic.twitter.com/REA5huB6oJ— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 17, 2020
