Let’s take these ‘audio tweets’ out for a spin

Users got a surprise from Twitter this week: “audio tweets.”

The platform rolled out the tweets with audio function on iOS this week. In a nutshell, it allows users to tweet voice memos. Simple!

As is their wont, PR and marketing pros couldn’t wait to take the new social media feature for a spin. Sadly, Twitter VP of global comms Brandon Borrman can’t use the new feature, as he is on Android. But the platform’s global head of social and editorial threw caution to the wind and used it to show off his beatboxing skills.

Here’s how a handful of PR and marketing pros used the new feature.

Twitter audio now has more usage than Quibi. — drew olanoff (@yoda) June 17, 2020

Thoughts on Twitter’s new audio feature, part 1: platforms. pic.twitter.com/vm9Ur2YeAS — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) June 17, 2020

NEW Twitter feature alert!



Audio clips for tweets pic.twitter.com/lhiSZT71U8 — Matt Navarra | ?? #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2020

And the journalists...

you can now tweet out audio clips ???? pic.twitter.com/b2DPIuglgC — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) June 17, 2020

here’s a sampling of some dumb voices / impersonations I can do pic.twitter.com/1MZgnBf6ts — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 17, 2020

What my son thinks I do on my phone pic.twitter.com/UtRf9Qgx2N — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 17, 2020

And of course celebrities, and influencers. (There is a difference).