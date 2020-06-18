Regent Seven Seas Cruises books PR agency for retained brief

One of the world’s leading luxury cruise lines, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has hired The PC Agency for a consumer and trade PR brief to promote their cruise line programme in the UK and Ireland.

PRWeek understands the agency has been brought in on a retainer to promote the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The account will be managed by agency founder Paul Charles, associate director Katie Moine and senior account manager Freddie Mills.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises specialises in luxury voyages, with its ships containing all-suite accommodation, a large collection of free, unlimited shore excursions, entertainment, unlimited internet access, fine dining and highly personalised services.

The operator has a modern five-ship fleet: Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Voyager and the Seven Seas Splendor, which launched in February. It expects to add a sixth new ship to its fleet in 2023.

The PC Agency declined to comment on the review process.

