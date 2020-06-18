Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Cream of Wheat is evaluating its brand packaging. Its parent company, B&G Foods, said in a statement Wednesday night, “We understand there are concerns regarding the chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism.” Earlier on Wednesday, Quaker Oats said it would retire its Aunt Jemima brand, Mars said it will "evolve" its Uncle Ben's brand and Conagra said it started a "complete brand and packaging review" on its Mrs. Butterworth's brand.

President Donald Trump was up late bashing John Bolton on Twitter. Trump called the former national security adviser “incompetent” and tweeted that his memoir The Room Where It Happened “is made up of lies and fake stories.” Last night, the Justice Department asked a federal judge for an emergency temporary restraining order against publication of the book, scheduled for next Tuesday. But The New York Times and other news organizations already have copies and extensive excerpts were posted on Wednesday. The book says Trump easily falls for flattery and is an easy mark for dictators.

People are getting creative with Twitter’s new audio tweets. The social network started rolling out the new function, which allows people to tweet voice memos, on iOS Wednesday. Twitter audio tweeted the sound of a bird tweeting (makes sense). Celebrities and influencers tried it out but many are using the feature to mostly troll and joke.

Google wants to help black businesses. It has pledged to spend $175 million to create more economic opportunities for black businesses and job-seekers, and said it would bolster its number of black employees and executives. Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post that the company will work to improve representation at senior levels by 30% over the next five years, and will do more to improve representation in hiring and promotion at all levels.

