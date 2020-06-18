Camron launches digital arm led by former Edelman digital director

Camron Digital is a full-service division that will work with the agency’s existing and new clients, integrating digital and creative strategies.

Brengle, who is based in London, has been appointed global head of digital and will work across the agency’s five offices, which also include New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Shanghai.

She will lead Camron Digital alongside head of digital James Hart, offering services including audience intelligence and insights, digital strategy, content creation, influencer marketing, paid media, retargeting and conversion tracking, and digital analytics and analysis.

Camron has led digital campaigns for Ikea, Instagram, Muji and Farrow & Ball, and Camron Digital’s roster includes AB Concept, Artemide, Christie’s, Design Miami, Lexus, Nude Glass and Sainsbury’s Home.

Brengle specialises in digital, interactive and emerging media, bringing more than 16 years of experience.

She has worked at Edelman for the past two years and previously was global head of influencer and digital director at M&C Saatchi, and a vice-president specialising in digital campaign development at Weber Shandwick.

“Camron has always viewed communications in a holistic and creative way, and we have always included digital management, strategies and campaigns as part of our client offer,” the agency's managing director, Judy Dobias, said.

“Camron Digital will take our digital offer to the next level, ensuring clients old and new are serviced with integrated planning and implementation across all marketing channels. We’re thrilled to welcome Meredith to the team, who brings a wealth of experience in the digital sector, and are excited to announce this next phase for Camron.”

