California to release $6m anti-tobacco RFP

SACRAMENTO, CA: California's Department of Public Health is planning to release an RFP next Tuesday for a statewide tobacco-control PR campaign with a potential budget of $6 million.

The goal of the campaign is to reach multicultural audiences and diverse communities in the state to educate and boost support for tobacco-free social norms, according to pre-solicitation documents from the state.

The contract is tentatively set to run for four years starting on October 15, with a one-year optional extension. The state Tobacco Control Program anticipates that up to $1.2 million will be available per year, with the five-year total not to exceed $6 million if the extension is activated, according to state documents.

Golin Los Angeles is the incumbent on the account. The California Department of Public Health has also worked with Allison+Partners on anti-smoking PR pushes. A Golin representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

To be considered, proposals should be budgeted for a five-year contract, with funding contingent on appropriations from the state. If funding is not available, the state Public Health Department may cancel or amend the contract, it said in pre-RFP documents.

Proposals are tentatively due by July 16. For consideration, firms must have a full-service office in California that has been in business since the start of 2015 with annual gross billings of $2 million for two of the past three years. The state Department of Public Health also wants evidence of financial stability and no conflicts of interest with the tobacco, e-cigarette, cannabis or related industries.