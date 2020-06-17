Ketchum, Porter Novelli combine Brussels operations

BRUSSELS: Ketchum and Porter Novelli are integrating their operations in Brussels.

The Omnicom Group firms will continue to use both agency brands while operating from their shared Brussels office. Integration will begin immediately, the two shops said on Wednesday in a statement.

Ketchum Brussels MD Peter Otten will lead the combined business as MD and Luc Michiels, acting MD of Porter Novelli Brussels, will serve as financial director.

The integrated office’s services will include influencer marketing, digital and social media, analytics, issues and crisis management, corporate and internal comms, change management and policy and advocacy on E.U. legislation and regulation, the firms said.

The agencies will advise clients in healthcare, food and agriculture, chemicals and petrochemicals, CPG and consumer products, retail, technology, construction and financial services, according to the statement.

Both firms are part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, formed in early 2016, alongside shops including Marina Maher Communications, FleishmanHillard, Portland, Cone and Mercury.

Former OPRG CEO Karen van Bergen moved into the role of dean of Omnicom University, the holding company’s management development program, at the start of this year, reporting to Omnicom CEO John Wren. John Doolittle, president of Omnicom’s DAS Group of Companies, has replaced her on a temporary basis as it searches for an external replacement.

Omnicom’s PR revenue increased by 0.2% organically in Q1 to $331.6 million.

Ketchum’s revenue was down 1% globally last year to $512 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report, while Porter’s revenue was up 1% to $150.5 million.

Ketchum CEO Barri Rafferty and Porter chief executive David Bentley could not be reached for additional comment.