Cannes Lions is presenting LIONS Live, a curated digital experience for everyone, everywhere, who believes in creative possibility. LIONS Live is bringing the global creative community together to address the future of creativity from June 22-26, 2020.
LIONS Live will be broadcast from a London studio, hosted by BBC journalist and presenter, Tina Daheley, with a week of compelling, live-streamed and on-demand sessions. A wide range of creative people and companies from around the world are contributing beautifully-produced content and experiences, in a range of compelling digital formats. LIONS Live will be available to watch from any screen, anywhere in the world, for free.
The full program offers original thinking and expert perspectives on what’s coming next, masterclasses and beautifully produced short films, crafted by some of the most creative people on the planet.
Sessions and talent announced so far: In the LIONS Live debate, Cannes Lions Chairman, Philip Thomas, is bringing five industry leaders together from across the globe to discuss how the industry will emerge from the crises of both COVID-19 and its economic fall-out, as well as the challenges of representation and equality thrown into the spotlight by the recent Black Lives Matter protests. Thomas will be joined by David Droga, Founder & Creative Chairman, Droga5; Lorraine Twohill, Chief Marketing Officer, Google; Steve Stoute, Founder/CEO, Translation; Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP; and Jean Lin, Global CEO-Creative, Dentsu Aegis Network and Global Executive Chairman, Isobar.
In the CMO Spotlight series, leading CMOs will share their current focuses, how they're managing remote leadership in lockdown and whether the world of marketing will really change forever. Names confirmed include: Bozoma Saint John, Endeavour; Merlee Cruz-Jayme, dentsu mcgarrybowen; Pedro Earp, AB InBev; Leanne Cutts, HSBC; Katie Riccio Puris, TikTok; and Asim Naseer, Beiersdorf. And Unilever’s newly-appointed Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Conny Braams, will give her first address to the creative community.
What to expect from LIONS Live
Compelling formats
Some of the world’s best creative talent sharing what they have learned; CMO Spotlight sessions from global brands; Cannes Lions President briefings; plus networking events to inspire and connect throughout the week.
Celebrating sustained creative success
The Lions Creativity Report of the Decade, compiled using unique data on Lion-winning and shortlisted work, will present the definitive rankings of sustained creative success over the past ten years. Winners will be announced throughout the week and the report made available to all.
Exploring The Work
A week of free access to The Work — the Lions learning and intelligence platform. It’s home to decades of Lion-winning work, insights and data from nearly 70 years of creativity. As well as big thinking from the brands, agencies and people behind the global community’s greatest ideas.
Cracking the effectiveness code
Marketing effectiveness experts, James Hurman and Peter Field, present a major new global study of creative effectiveness, for Cannes Lions and WARC. Hurman and Field will showcase a new framework — The Creative Effectiveness Ladder — designed to create a universal definition and shared language of effectiveness, and help marketers use creativity more effectively, involving an analysis of nearly 5,000 effectiveness case studies from 2011 – 2019
Driving a culture of progress
LIONS Live is a reboot moment and a confidence forum. Over the LIONS Live week, the global community can access a host of whitepapers, creative resources and online courses to inspire creative output, impact culture and drive business results.
Learning for everyone
In collaboration with 42courses, we’ve selected lessons from our Cannes Lions online course series, and launched a free masterclass for all. The course is a whistle-stop tour through 10 key lessons for a career in the creative industry. Each lesson brings Lion-winning work together with insights from experts like Quiet Storm’s Trevor Robinson OBE, Ogilvy’s Rory Sutherland and VMLY&R’s Debbi Vandeven.
Join LIONS Live
LIONS Live is free to access, for the entire global community, from June 22-26, 2020.
Sign up to join LIONS Live here
A preview of the LIONS Live program is now on the platform.
The full program is available from June 18, 2020.