Exclusive: end of an era as FTI’s UK deputy head of strategic comms departs

Scott has joined the ranks of Dentons, which describes itself as “the world’s largest law firm” based on the number of lawyers it employs.

Dentons declined to confirm the scope of Scott’s new role, but PRWeek understands that she was hired by senior advisor Ed Reilly, himself a former senior FTI employee, and that the law firm is moving toward setting up its own strategic communications division, led by him.

Changing of the guard

Scott worked for FTI for more than 20 years and became a senior managing director of the strategic communications division before moving up nearly six years ago to the role she held at the time of her departure.

FTI has undergone a reorganisation of its leadership team in London.

Matt Dixon is chief of staff, as well as working in the agency’s telecoms, media and technology practice.

Meanwhile, Josie Corbett will drive culture at the agency, in addition to her role in the agency’s retail, leisure and consumer practice.

Commenting on Scott's departure, John Waples, UK head of strategic communications at FTI, said: “Debs did an outstanding job for us for over two decades. She leaves with many friends and we wish her every success.”

