Charity to support NHS workers during COVID-19 hires PR agency to 'extensive' brief

Heroes has appointed brand strategy and communications agency Bold White Space to help raise awareness among NHS staff of its public and corporate fundraising drive.

The brief covers strategy, creative, PR, social and wider marketing support, reporting to Heroes co-chief executive Dr Dilsan Yilmaz.

The Bold White Space team will be led by co-founder and managing director Mike Robb.

Heroes has raised more than £1m since the onset of the pandemic to support the welfare and wellbeing of healthcare workers, during the immediate crisis and beyond.

Since being set up in March, the charity has supported nearly 100,000 individual NHS staff members and created a £350,000 fund to deliver PPE.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in just a few months and we want to build on that momentum to continue delivering support to frontline NHS staff,” Yilmaz said.

“Bold White Space will take our campaigning up a gear, increasing awareness among NHS colleagues that we are there to support them, while ensuring the general public know we need their help. We have ambitious plans in the months ahead and are excited at what we can achieve together.”

Robb added: “There are few better causes right now than Heroes, supporting the men and women who are putting their own lives on the line to protect each and every one of us.

“There has never been such an acute need for an organisation like Heroes to fight for the NHS, during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, and I look forward to supporting them every step of the way.”

