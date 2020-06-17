Fitness brand Surge chooses PR agency for studio launches

Surge is Rooster's fourth client win since lockdown and the agency’s first fitness silent.

The brief involves launching two studios in Bank and Fleet Street, London, and educating UK consumers about EMS training.

The Surge workout uses EMS technology to provide a workout in 20 minutes. The technique is new to the UK but has been popular in Germany and Austria.

Rooster has been tasked with implementing an integrated PR, social and digital marketing strategy to build awareness of the Surge brand and help build its membership base.

The agency will be responsible for generating coverage for Surge in national, regional, local and specialist consumer media, as well as reaching targeted audiences through influencer partnerships, social-media campaigns, and direct-to-consumer activations.

“Rooster has been on our radar for some time now and with construction again in full swing, we’re thrilled to be working with them for the launch of our two new studios in London,” Surge director Constantin Hampe said.

“The team’s pitch showed a thorough understanding of our business needs and showcased their ability to turn campaigns around quickly and with serious impact. We’re looking forward to seeing the EMS fitness movement grow in the UK.”

Rooster’s managing director, James Brooke, added: “We see huge potential for Surge to become a leading fitness brand in the UK and are already gearing up to help make that happen as soon as the new studios open. With the lockdown easing and consumers questioning how they’ve traditionally exercised, 2020 is set to be a transformational year for Surge.”

Surge Fitness joins Rooster’s consumer lifestyle portfolio, which includes Tempur, Contura and Stokke.

Recently, Rooster won a brief to help launch safe distancing technology iTWOsafe.

iTWOsafe technology, created by Cadline, enables staff to monitor safe distancing and assist with business continuity.

The client joins Rooster's business and corporate client portfolio.

