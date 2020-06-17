BCW names new China CEO

BCW announced the appointment of Qu Hong (pictured above) as China CEO. Qu will take on the role as an additional remit to his current position as market leader for BCW Beijing. He will provide senior counsel to leading Chinese companies on their strategic communications and their efforts to internationalise.

Qu returned to Burson-Marsteller in 2017, having first worked at the agency between 2005 and 2012 as director and chief consultant of government relations and public policy in Beijing. Prior to his return, he spent several years as chief consultant at Weber Shandwick and Edelman respectively. He began his career with the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), where he was also assigned as a diplomat to the Chinese Embassy in Santiago, Chile.

"It was a natural decision to elevate Qu Hong to BCW China CEO," said APAC president Matt Stafford. "Beijing, a market critical to the growth and overall success of the China market, has seen stellar performance and an influx of top industry talent since he took the helm in 2017. Under Qu Hong's leadership, BCW Beijing's business grew significantly in 2019 and into 2020 Q1 while the industry has faced, and continues to face, unprecedented challenges."

