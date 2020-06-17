Vero launches recovery playbook for brands

As Southeast Asia gradually inches towards recovery after months of lockdown, brands and organisations will be forced to operate in a 'new normal'. Independent PR and digital agency Vero published a playbook to supplement brands' recovery frameworks.

"While many analysts are bullish on the prospects of a steady recovery in Southeast Asia, many factors remain unknown," said Brian Griffin, ASEAN managing director at Vero. "However, it appears that for many brands and businesses the pre-pandemic ways of business may no longer apply."

Here are some takeaways from the guide:

Making customers a part of the solution

Even pre-COVID, brands have always talked about being customer-centric. But COVID-19 has created a new mandate for brands to truly know their customers. The report said that many in the community want to be helpful and make a difference, so this means brands can reach out to them and provide them the means to contribute.

Some questions brands can ask are "Can your brand create an online community to give consumers opportunities to provide their input and ideas for new products and services?" or "Can your brand use conferencing software to conduct 1:1 listening sessions and surveys with customers?".

Recognising employees as 'innovators'

The question for brands and organisations is how to go about tapping into employee-based input in an organised manner—especially when it comes from new voices. Brands, more so than ever, should be thinking about creating new employee teams to generate ideas for recovery planning, while allowing them to evolve their careers.

The report added that brands should be aware about creating opportunities to transition employees into roles that leverage digital and e-commerce outside of traditional business.

Building a new customer base

It may be a challenge to pivot to other offerings with the hopes of seeking new customers, but it's not impossible for brands that have the tools and resources to adapt. This may mean shifting from offline to online, developing a new distribution channel, launching a new product or service, making an existing product or service more convenient, or changing price structures.

For instance, in Thailand, plans are underway to create quarantine resorts complete with private pool villas to accommodate social distancing. This could potentially new domestic tourists before international borders are open.

The full playbook can be found here.

