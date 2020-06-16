Rogers & Cowan PMK helps Girl Scouts launch media brand CircleAround

LOS ANGELES: Rogers & Cowan PMK is partnering with Girl Scouts U.S.A. subsidiary One GS Media to launch the media brand and online platform CircleAround.

Set to debut next month, CircleAround’s website will present “compelling, inspiring and trusted content for women,” said Craig Greiwe, chief strategy and transformation officer for Rogers & Cowan PMK.

The CircleAround site will feature new and uniquely curated content tailored for women with messages of commonality, positivity and inclusivity. Articles, long- and short-form blogs, videos, podcasts and sliding galleries will discuss wellness, work, money, parenting, relationships and news. The platform will also include personal stories from prominent and influential individuals, as well as everyday women.

Rogers & Cowan PMK will provide brand conceptualization, strategy, content creation, communications, launch and execution support to create and amplify opportunities for CircleAround and One GS Media. The agency will also collaborate with One GS Media on revenue-generating sponsorship and partnership opportunities for CircleAround.

“We came up with this idea by looking at the inherent value and equity in the existing [Girl Scouts U.S.A.] brand, the incredible relationship the brand has with over 15 million female alums and a gap in the marketplace about what those alums want and need in their lives,” said Greiwe. “In this case, that was inspirational content that was also useful.”

He added that CircleAround’s content is about “more than just the new floral prints for spring.” As for the timing of the launch, Greiwe explained that “there couldn’t be a better time to put this content out into the world than now for women of all walks of life.”

Greiwe is leading the account with Courtney Allen, VP of strategy and transformation at Rogers & Cowan PMK. Budget information was not disclosed.

Girl Scouts U.S.A. approached Rogers & Cowan PMK last year “with a desire to engage in new opportunities and strategic thinking,” said Greiwe. The agency worked with the organization to create One GS Media and became AOR for the subsidiary when it launched in September 2019.

Verizon Business and Shutterstock are founding partners of CircleAround. The platform will generate revenue through on-site advertising and distribute it to Girl Scouts U.S.A.