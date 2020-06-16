Guys, there will be no free Slurpees on July 11 this year

IRVING, TX: We regret to inform you that there will be no free Slurpees this year. 7-Eleven Day has been canceled for the first time in 20 years.

7-Eleven isn’t being selfish. Instead of giving out complimentary frozen drinks, 7-Eleven will celebrate its birthday on July 11 by donating 1 million meals through Feeding America to give back to communities that support the convenience store.

“While it pains the world’s largest convenience store chain to pause this highly anticipated, time-honored summer tradition, it has made the decision with the safety of customers and employees in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in an emailed statement from 7-Eleven PR partner M Booth.

7-Eleven SVP and CMO Marissa Jarratt added that drawing a crowd of customers into its stores on July 11 “just didn’t feel right.”

7-Eleven has been reinforcing physical distancing and safer transactions in its stores by installing sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. It also offers contactless payment at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Representatives from M Booth and 7-Eleven were not available for further comment.

Members of 7-Eleven loyalty app 7Rewards can still receive one free medium Slurpee in July.