Silicon Valley veteran Rachael Horwitz joins Google

SAN FRANCISCO: Former Coinbase VP of communications Rachael Horwitz has joined Google as director of global communications and public affairs.

Horwitz declined to offer more specifics about the new role, but said she started in the position in late April after leaving Coinbase, where she was VP of communications and built the comms function from scratch over two years, leading comms, internal comms and brand.

Horwitz joined Coinbase in April 2018. Previously, she was a partner at Spark Capital, managing marketing and communications. At Spark, she advised Coinbase on communications, reputation and education. Horwitz has also worked at Facebook as communications director and at Twitter in the same role. Earlier in her career, Horwitz worked at FleishmanHillard as a senior account executive.

Google parent company Alphabet posted Q1 revenue of $41.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. Its Q1 net income was $6.8 billion.