Senior government comms officer moves to health sciences centre

Hasnain joins London’s academic health sciences centre, a partnership between the NHS and universities, from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), where she was chief comms officer – responsible for the global and public health desk in the press office.

In her new role Hasnain will bring together and promote comms across the partnership, which comprises King’s College London, Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s College Hospitals, and South London and Maudsley – the UK’s biggest Mental Health Foundation Trust.

Career path

Hasnain has a decade of experience working across government and health comms.

She worked at the Department for Business Innovation and Skills for nearly five years in policy and press office roles, and later worked for NHS Improvement as its media relations manager, before moving to DHSC.

Commenting on her new job, Hasnain told PRWeek: “King’s Health Partners is really pioneering what the future of healthcare looks like, with education and research working hand-in-hand with healthcare. Communicating that partnership and what it means for patients is an exciting opportunity at what is a vital time for the NHS.”

DHSC scored highly in this week’s study of which government departments have been most effective in their use of social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

