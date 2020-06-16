Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Pinterest has responded to racial discrimination allegations by two former employees. Aerica Shimizu Banks and Ifeoma Ozoma, both black women, exited the company’s public policy and social impact team in May. They tweeted Monday that they were underpaid, faced “intense discrimination” and their concerns were dismissed by HR. In a statement responding to the allegations, Pinterest said, “We took these issues seriously and conducted a thorough investigation when they were raised, and we’re confident both employees were treated fairly. We want each and every one of our employees at Pinterest to feel welcomed, valued, and respected.”

Shake Shack workers did not sicken police. An investigation launched by the NYPD after three of its officers got sick after drinking milkshakes from a Manhattan Shake Shack Monday night found that there was no criminality by the restaurant’s employees, tweeted NYPD detective chief Rodney Harrison. Shake Shack retweeted Harrison, adding, “Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay.” Initially, the cops thought their drinks were spiked with bleach. Shake Shack tweeted late Monday that it was “horrified by the reports” and worked with the police in their investigation.

Domino’s Pizza is in trouble over a 2012 tweet. In the tweet, the brand thanked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a compliment. When it resurfaced on Monday, Twitter users bashed Domino’s for being politically inclined and some said they would boycott the chain. Others stood up for the chain. Responding to the chatter late Monday, McEnany tweeted, “I LOVE @dominos (and also @pizzahut)!”

Under the lockdown, winning business is more about competence and less about charm, according to Jessica Schaefer, founder and CEO of PR consultancy Bevel. “I was beginning to think this was just reality — a world driven by male CEOs that I needed to spend time with, outside of normal working hours, just to close a deal,” Schaefer said about life, pre-COVID-19. In a PRWeek op-ed, she explained how the pandemic will “kill sexist schmoozing.”

Get to know Publicity For Good. Aside from one staffer, everyone at Publicity For Good, including founder Heather DeSantis, is a millennial. She told PRWeek how her firm, in its fourth year, is quickly growing. Read more about Publicity For Good in the most extensive look available at the PR agency world in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.