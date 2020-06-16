Stephen Waddington launches own firm

Waddington left his role as managing director of Metia to set up Wadds Inc.

The firm will help agencies manage change, culture, growth, modernisation, refinancing, sustainability and talent.

Waddington said Wadds Inc is founded on seven operating principles: change management; sustainability and growth; working smarter; hard work and difficult jobs; listening and engagement; mentoring and teaching; and leadership.

He has built and led several agencies over the past 25 years, including senior roles at Metia, Ketchum (where he was chief engagement officer and European digital and social media director), Speed (managing director) and Rainier PR (managing director).

In his new business, Waddington will partner specialists in accounting, law, HR and other areas when required.

“The new economic and working environment created by Brexit and COVID-19 offers an exciting opportunity to build a new offer from scratch,” he said. “In the coming months I look forward to helping organisations explore and build next generation business models and communication teams.”

