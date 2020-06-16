Caribbean tourism body appoints UK agency

The CTO Chapter UK & Europe represents more than 65 travel industry companies, including airlines and cruise lines, tour operators, hotel representatives, destinations and media agencies.

The organisation has hired LOTUS to help grow its membership as the travel industry faces unprecedented challenges in the wake of COVID-19.

The agency will focus on media outreach to raise awareness of the activities of individual members and wider Chapter activity to help the organisation recruit and retain membership.

The account will be led by Jules Ugo, who was recently appointed chief executive of LOTUS, and associate director Jo Johnson, who is the agency’s Caribbean specialist. They will report to secretariat head Carol Hay and chairman Colin Pegler.

“The Chapter is greatly looking forward to working with LOTUS. Their knowledge of the Caribbean, senior media contacts and expertise in delivering campaigns for trade associations make them an ideal partner for the Chapter during this vital period,” Pelger said.

Ugo added: “The Caribbean is very close to the LOTUS heart and we are huge advocates of the region’s holiday offering. We are honoured to be supporting the Chapter at this critical time to ensure the profile of the Chapter and, therefore, the Caribbean is optimised and that tourism to the region bounces back.”

