Promote PR closes after 26 years as income from sporting clients falls

Anstiss wrote: "It's with much sadness that after 26 years, Promote PR closes its doors today.

"Despite our best efforts, and like many other small companies, we've struggled with the past three months, and with little income from our major sports clients on the horizon, the agency has become insolvent.

"My hugely talented team have been magnificent about the situation and I'll continue to do all I can to help them find fulfilling roles in the future. Please get in touch with them directly if you have opportunities.

"Whilst this has been a very upsetting time, I'm consoled in the knowledge that we've worked with many extraordinary people delivering incredible projects and campaigns in the past 26 years. The agency's legacy will be the impact it's made in the world of sport and fitness."

The Berkshire-based agency had worked with several major sporting organisations across the years, including England Athletics, the RFU, England Hockey and Premiership Rugby, and with major brands such as Barclays in sport-related briefs.

Promote had also handled comms for events including the London Landmarks Half Marathon and the London Youth Games, and also represented gym operator The Gym and sports brand Dunlop.

In 2018, Anstiss received an MBE for her services to grassroots and women's sport.

She moved to the CEO role at Promote in 2017 after promoting Nasima Hussain to managing director.

