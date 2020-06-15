Amgen, J&J alum Ray Jordan joins Moderna

CAMBRIDGE, MA: Biotechnology company Moderna has hired Ray Jordan as chief corporate affairs officer.

Jordan is starting in the position on Monday, reporting to CEO Stéphane Bancel. Jordan will also be a member of Moderna’s executive committee, according to a statement from the company. He has been consulting for Moderna for the last four months.

Jordan most recently worked at Amgen, which he joined in October 2012 as SVP of corporate affairs. He led communications for an unprecedented six product launches over a six-year period, according to Moderna’s statement.

Early last year, Amgen named Judy Gawlik Brown as SVP of corporate affairs to replace Jordan.

Jordan also led communications at Johnson & Johnson for nine years, starting the company’s first blog and enhancing its social media use. He was routinely featured on PRWeek’s Power List while at J&J.

Previously, Jordan worked in various positions at Pfizer for 17 years, most recently as VP of communications and information.

Moderna is one of the pharmaceutical companies working on a potential COVID-19 vaccine. In Q1, the company reported revenue of $8.4 million and a net loss of $124.2 million.

A Moderna representative could not be reached for comment.