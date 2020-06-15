PRWeek Convene returns Wednesday with virtual event on health and well-being

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all companies, regardless of sector, must view themselves as healthcare entities in some form or fashion. All decisions have to be carried out with the health of the public and all employees as a top priority.

It’s a new mindset that everyone in the industry must adopt. PRWeek Convene COVID-19: Health & Well-being, scheduled for 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, June 17, will present four sessions that will provide expert counsel and inspiration for comms professionals at all levels.

The event kicks off with “A Healthy Message for All Stakeholders,” sponsored by GCI Health. Healthcare and pharma PR pros have vast experience and a unique perspective on communicating about emotional and complex issues. This session will spotlight those tactics.

The next panel, “Communications as a Health Imperative: Implications and Lessons from the COVID Era,” sponsored by W2O, will bring experts together to highlight the keys to effective, clear messaging at a time when the public health landscape has changed forever.

Events of recent weeks have placed the topic of racial injustice top-of-mind for all Americans. The following session, “A Best Place to Work – for Everyone,” sponsored by Praytell, tackles the issues that will help all companies create a truly diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace for all.

Women account for more than 50% of the U.S. workforce. That percentage is even higher in the PR sector. And women are being uniquely affected by the pandemic – challenges that will only intensify going forward. Ways to help them and address their wholistic needs will be the focus of the event’s final session, sponsored by Ketchum, “Health, Wellness and the Future for Women.”

