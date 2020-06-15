Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

LaFace Skincare’s CEO has apologized for a confrontation over a Black Lives Matter sign. A video of Lisa Alexander scolding James Juanillo for stenciling "Black Lives Matter" on his own property went viral over the past week. In a statement on Sunday, Alexander said she is committed to learn from the experience and wants to apologize to Juanillo in person. “When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did,” she said. The backlash on social media led subscription box company Birchbox to cut ties with LaFace Skincare over Alexander’s “racist actions.”

How Airbnb is combating discrimination on its service. Starting June 30, data collected through Project Lighthouse will help the company create tools and policies to fight bias against black users and other people of color. Airbnb is running the initiative in the U.S. in partnership with online racial justice group Color of Change. “The reason we’re doing this is because we have not achieved our goal of reducing all bias and discrimination on our platform,” Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky told Axios.

Actor Ron Perlman wants to wrestle Ted Cruz for Black Lives Matter. After Perlman got into a Twitter spat with congressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan on Sunday night, Cruz tweeted at Perlman stating that he’d bet $10,000 Jordan could beat him in a wrestling ring. Perlman responded to Cruz by instead challenging him to a wrestling match. “I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending,” Perlman tweeted.

NBC News tweets prompt debate. On Sunday, NBC News tweeted a link to a protest in Brooklyn and wrote, “Rally for Black trans lives draws packed crowd to Brooklyn Museum plaza.” An hour later, the outlet tweeted, “President Trump plans to rally his supporters next Saturday for the first time since most of the country was shuttered by the coronavirus. But health experts are questioning that decision.” Mark Hemingway, a senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, pointed out the tweets and wrote, “Little over an hour apart.” CNN anchor Brian Stelter retweeted Hemingway and wrote, “He has a fair, important point. Also: every time a reporter raises health concerns about Trump’s rally in Tulsa, the Trump camp is just going to bring up the recent protests in response…” Some on Twitter said the fight for civil rights is a more important social cause than a planned campaign rally, but others called out hypocrisy.

