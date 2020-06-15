Sport, music and fashion PR veterans launch 'powerhouse' comms agency

The founders are former David Beckham publicist Caroline McAteer, who is CEO of The Sports PR Company; Louise Mayne, founder of music-focused We Care A Lot PR; Caroline Dollimore, director of publicity at Atlantic Records UK; and Paul Flynn, PR consultant and a writer/editor specialising in fashion and culture.

Cherry is described as a "new global creative communications collective, merging sport, music and fashion".

The Sports PR Company and We Care A Lot will continue to operate independently under the Cherry umbrella, according to a statement from the new venture. Dollimore will continue to work for Atlantic Records UK and Flynn will still continue his editorial roles.

Cherry’s first appointment is writer and editor Douglas Greenwood, who becomes creative consultant. He will combine the role with working as a contributing editor for fashion magazine i-D and write for Vogue, The Face and The New York Times.

In a statement, Cherry said: "Cherry marks a new era for representation. Artists, designers, sports stars and beyond have more of an appetite than ever to impact in each other’s worlds. Cherry will inter-pollinate them all. We collectively felt the time was right to create a powerhouse that potently unites them.

"We know we can add commercial and importantly cultural value on a global scale to our clients. From publicity to creative curation, brand partnerships, global representation and crucially, crisis management across all disciplines, Cherry is an exclusive and rewarding partnership, all housed under one roof.

"We know there is a need for agencies to diversify and become truly exciting and future-proofed destinations for their clients. With a multi-layered offering and rich network we will create strategic high impact global facing moments, unique content and explosive partnerships. An alliance between the worlds of sport, music, fashion and more will open powerful doors."

The founders

McAteer, who handled Beckahm's PR amid the backlash following his sending off in the 1998 World Cup, founded The Sports PR Company in 2007. Its clients have included Didier Drogba, Petr Cech, Dele Alli, Frank Lampard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor. McAteer has secured brand partnerships with the likes of Calvin Klein, Pepsi, Adidas, Nike and Turkish Airlines.

Formerly head of publicity at Sony Music and at Mercury Records/Def Jam, Mayne has represented music stars including Tyler, The Creator, Jay-Z, Rex Orange County and Lorde at We Care A Lot PR.

Dollimore has worked at Atlantic Records UK since 2016, working with artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Sia, Lizzo and Charli XCX. She will continue to work with the label in her new role at Cherry. Dollimore previously worked with artists including Sam Smith at Purple PR, where she was head of publicity.

Flynn, who has consulted in the PR industry for 20 years, is also currently senior contributing editor at Condé Nast fashion title LOVE and contributing editor at international menswear title Fantastic Man. He has written for magazine including i-D, Attitude, GQ Style, Grazia, plus national newspapers including The Guardian and The Telegraph.

