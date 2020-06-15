Petrie PR appointed to handle key hotel accounts across Asia

Lifestyle PR agency Petrie has been appointed to represent Park Hyatt and Andaz brands across Asia. The agency will be responsible to handle property openings scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

Four Park Hyatt hotels are expected to open in 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko, Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand. Meanwhile, four Andaz-branded properties are due to open in Bali, Indonesia; Shenzhen and Xiamen in China; and Palm Springs, California in 2020.

Petrie also represents Alila Hotels and Resorts at part of Hyatt, and under this portfolio, three luxury resorts will open in the coming years in Switzerland, Malaysia and Oman.

Petrie's network is present in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, and Jakarta.

