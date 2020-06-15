W Communications wins Asics account

Following a pitch, sportswear brand Asics has picked W Communications to lead PR and social media duties in Southeast Asia. W will defend and grow Asics' position in the performance running, core sports and sportstyle categories; and more widely as a purpose-led, sustainable brand.

The win strengthens W's expertise in the fitness and culture space, with a consumer portfolio that currently includes Virgin Active, Barry's Bootcamp, Red Bull, Moet Hennessy Diageo and Fairmont & Swisso^tel.

Gabriel Yap, regional marketing director for Asics Asia, said: "With [W's] deep knowledge of the industry and track record of award-winning creative campaigns, we are excited to see how this partnership can get consumers talking about Asics in a more engaging way than ever before."

