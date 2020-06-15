Carousell appoints Archetype to boost position in Hong Kong

Archetype will partner with Singapore-based online marketplace Carousell to "significantly increase" the brand's market share in Hong Kong. Carousell is present in eight markets across Asia, including Hong Kong where it now has over 24 million listings across furniture, gadgets, fashion and accessories. It recently added a big-ticket category of cars and property.

Through a comprehensive media relations program, Archetype will provide positive awareness for its client, while growing the brand equity in Hong Kong.

"We were hugely impressed with Archetype from our first meeting. Their clear understanding of the brief, as well as their passion for our brand shone through and set them apart from other agencies," said William Ip, managing director of Carousell Hong Kong.

"The team has impressed us with their insightful strategic counsel and their media network. Their understanding of local and regional media has meant that in the short time we've worked with them, we have significantly raised Carousell's brand awareness."

