Universal Music Greater China appoints head of comms

Universal Music Greater China, a division of Universal Music Group, has appointed Nan Jin (pictured above) as its head of comms, effective immediately. Jin will oversee comms within Greater China across recording music and music publishing divisions.

She joins from 20th Century Fox Film, where she served as marketing director, China, where she was responsible for all communications, marketing, branding, media partnerships and social media initiatives across the company's theatrical release schedule and channels. Prior to that, she was general manager, marketing and programming at Wanda Film and held roles at Nanfang Media Group and Caixin Media.

She will be based in Beijing and will report to Sunny Chang, chairman & CEO, Universal Music Greater China, as well as Will Tanous, UMG's EVP & head of global communications.

Chang commented on Jin's appointment: "Nan's extensive experience in the [China] media sector provides valuable support for the successful execution of our strategic business goals. Those include the development of new market opportunities, such as innovative partnerships that would benefit our artists and partners both by deepening our services to current audiences and expanding our reach to new audiences, across China and around the world."

Universal Music Greater China operates divisions in China, with offices in Beijing and Shanghai, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and recently announced an expansion of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) operations in the region.

