Just briefly

People moves

GAINESVILLE, FL

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications has hired Nyree Wright as a lecturer in the department of public relations.

LOS ANGELES

The Lagrant Foundation has named Craig Buchholz, SVP of global communications at General Motors, to its board of directors.

MANCHESTER, NH

Hybrid strategic advisory, investment and operational growth firm York IE has hired PR executive Katelyn Campbell as VP to lead its new startup services practice.

NEW YORK

MDC Partners has hired Julia Hammond as president of a new division to manage larger integrated accounts across the holding company. Hammond had been with Deloitte Digital’s Heat.

Pierce Media & Associates has hired Shari Beagelman as CMO.

The Public Relations Global Network has elected Robert Bauer, managing partner of Accelent Communications of Vienna, Austria, as its 29th president. Former president Aaron Blank, CEO and president of Seattle-based The Fearey Group, is now immediate past president and chair of the advisory board. Other PRGN officers elected include president-elect Alexandra Dinita, general manager of Free Communication in Bucharest, Romania, and secretary Andy See Teong Leng, principal partner and MD of Perspective Strategies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Peaks Strategies has hired Armel Leslie as partner and promoted Matt Yemma to SVP of Media Relations.

WASHINGTON, DC

Mercury has hired Clay Middleton as an SVP in its Washington and South Carolina offices. Middleton recently served as senior advisor to Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign.

Account wins

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA

Audio and video products manufacturer Ausdom has hired Thomas Public Relations to increase visibility for Ausdom’s new line of HD webcams.

ALPHARETTA, GA

Global supply chain company CHEP North America has hired tech B2B public relations and digital marketing agency Arketi Group.

ELDRED, NY

Strategic full-service marketing, public relations and advertising agency Focus Media is now agency of record for Catskill Farms, a builder and home designer.

NEW YORK

AGW has been hired by Brooklyn Brewery as its agency of record.

PORTLAND, OR

Public relations and digital communications agency V2 Communications has been hired by integrated risk and compliance management solutions company NAVEX Global.

TEANECK, NJ

The Russell Berrie Foundation has hired public relations and social media agency Affect.

VIENNA, VA

Digital Intelligence solutions company Cellebrite has hired Fusion Public Relations to manage global strategic comms.

WOODBRIDGE, NJ

Accounting and lease administration software solutions company Visual Lease has hired public relations and social media agency Affect.