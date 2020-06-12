Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

President Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, the GOP announced Thursday. Last night Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said Trump will deliver his acceptance speech at a 15,000-seat arena in the city. Other major convention events will be held there as well. The convention was to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina but Trump sparred with that state's governor over how COVID-19 lockdown rules would be enforced at the gathering. Some portions of the convention will still be held in Charlotte because of contractual agreements. (NBC)

Three PR pros started new jobs in the middle of the pandemic. Lippe Taylor's Emily Buchanan, Rite Aid's Jeff Olson and Method Communications' Adrian Eyre shared their stories about starting new roles amid the lockdown in this video interview.

Zoom said China asked, and it agreed, to kill accounts for holding Tiananmen Square Massacre events on its platform. In a statement issued Thursday, the company said the Chinese government demanded it cancel the meetings and suspend the host accounts. Zoom investigated the demands and found that three of the meetings would be attended by people in mainland China where distributing information about the massacre is illegal. Zoom said it will develop technology to allow it to block meetings by country and added; "We hope that one day, governments who build barriers to disconnect their people from the world and each other will recognize that they are acting against their own interests, as well as the rights of their citizens and all humanity." (TechCrunch)

Giving a lot to clients who need a lot, prompted double-digit growth at JPA Health Communications in 2019, said founder and principal Carrie Jones. Last year's revenue growth of 13% came from a mixed offering of PR, marketing and patient advocacy, Jones said for JPA's profile in this year's PRWeek Agency Business Report.

A former DEA spokesperson pretended to be a CIA agent to con people out of millions of dollars. Garrison Courtney, a DEA public affairs staffer from 2005 to 2009, admitted in Federal Court Thursday that he told people he was an intelligence operative and convinced them to fund U.S. intelligence operations. At least 12 companies gave him more than $4.4 million after Courtney promised the CIA would repay them. (ABC) Separately, a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained three directors of the Malaysian PR shop IO Movement for alleged bribery and falsifying documents. The three are being held at the commission's headquarters. (Campaign)