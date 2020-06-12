Pitch Update: Asos, Co-op, Teacherly, Hain Daniels and more

Teacherly’s COVID brief

Remote-teaching platform Teacherly has appointed a new retained PR and communications agency, with a brief to position the brand as the leader in collaborative lesson planning in the UK. Read more

Aduro wins brand launch

Aduro HQ has been appointed to launch Hain Daniels’ new meat-substitute product. The Unbelievable ALT. The six-figure brief is to support the brand launch into the meatless category across all of their comms channels, and creating social channels from scratch. Aduro HQ said it is their win since the agency was formed.

Centropy wins legal client

Griffin Law has appointed Centropy PR as its communications agency, following a review of its communications strategy. Centropy will provide media relations, campaign consultancy, social media support and content creation as part of integrated communications brief.

Co-op, Asos, Saga turn to Headland

PHA adds law firm

The PHA Group has won a brief to work with the entrepreneurs and business department law firm Buckworths. This includes a press office and strategic communications brief to amplify Buckworths’s expertise and develop the firm’s research project: ‘Rebooting British Businesses Post COVID-19’. PHA said it has secured coverage in more than 30 publications in four weeks.

Soho Summer campaign turns to AKA

AKA Communications has been appointed to handle PR and comms for the Soho Summer Street Festival. The campaign proposes to temporarily pedestrianise the Soho area and relax licensing measures, allowing venues to expand into the streets of Soho.

Common Industry adds EdTech client

Common Industry has been appointed by European EdTech company Life Based Value as its retained PR agency to assist with it’s continued UK growth, after successfully managing their UK launch last summer. Common Industry will provide a proactive press office, aiming to bolster brand awareness of the product to key HR decision-makers to drive growth, with an emphasis on thought leadership work. The London-based agency launched the EdTech company’s ‘Crisis’ product earlier this month.

PHA adds property app client

The PHA Group has been hired by property app Moovshack to help in its launch and drive awareness by managing its UK communications strategy. The agency has been tasked with raising awareness and downloads of Moovshack’s all-in-one property app, which is set to help consumers easily seek a valuation on their home and find the best agent for their needs. Moovshack will also help estate agents find and convert more leads, and manage the buying and selling process. Alongside raising the company’s awareness, The PHA Group will also be building the profile of key spokespeople at Moovshack to position them as experts in the property market.

PRWeek UK is committed to having a more diverse selection of commentators in our articles, and is compiling a list of BME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) PR professionals who are willing to be quoted. To be added to the list, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and include your specialist areas of expertise, and/or preferred subjects for commentary.

