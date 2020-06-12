Movers & Shakers: Zurich, Headland, National Grid, WPP, BP, Don't Cry Wolf and more

DS Smith’s hires sustainability lead

FTSE100 packaging company DS Smith has appointed a new head of sustainability and government affairs. Read more

Stripe hires digital director

Stripe Communications has appointed Andrew Jennings in the newly created role of digital director. He will be responsible for leading Stripe’s digital team, which currently provides social, influencer and digital marketing services across its client portfolio. He has 13 years of digital experience, having worked in agency and in-house, including senior roles at Eulogy, HSBC, Three, Ketchum, M&C Saatchi PR and Havas. Jennings will join the Stripe management board.

WildKat's new MD

WildKat, the creative PR agency for music and culture, has named Olivia Brown as managing director - eight years after she joined as an intern. Read more

Zurich names Timms replacements

Zurich UK has created two new roles within the business to fill the gap left by departing comms and policy head, Sophie Timms. Timms left the business after more than 20 years with the insurer. The financial services giant has appointed Tracy Dickerson, formerly contracting with the comms team, to head of external communications. Laura McAlpine has been made head of public affairs, having worked within the team since joining Zurich from RSA in 2015.

WPP appoints board member

WPP 'has work to do' on racial diversity as Angela Ahrendts joins as non-exec director. Read more

Signal AI hires former UN comms strategist

Tech firm Signal AI has appointed ex-UN IPCC communications strategist and Al Jazeera launch team executive Georgie Weedon as its head of communications. Read more

National Grid’s senior comms hire

National Grid has hired Surinder Sian in a new senior comms role to help "revitalise external comms", with a focus on the company’s intention to reach net zero carbon emissions. Read more

Durham Uni hires comms lead

Durham University has hired Lucian Hudson as director of advancement and communications. In this new role, he will be responsible for bringing together advancement activities, across marketing, communications and development, to support Durham’s global reputation and influence. He will also develop the University’s alumni networks worldwide and support key income-generating activities, including student recruitment, research and fundraising. Following an early career in journalism, working for both the BBC and ITV, Lucian served as a director of communications for the UK Government.

Park joins Don’t Cry Wolf

Don’t Cry Wolf has hired a new senior consultant to work on consumer clients including Manhattan TV, Meridian Foods and Elvie. Read more

FRC’s comms chief

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has appointed Kate O’Neill to the new role of director of investor and stakeholder engagement. Read more

Portland health lead exits

Dr Jane Brearley, Portland’s head of health in the UK, has left the agency. More

Headland hires

Headland has made several senior appointments, including a new partner. Read more

BP to trim comms team

Oil company BP is to cut back its global communications and advocacy team as part of wider plans to make 10,000 redundancies globally. More

LTA’s head of corp affairs

The LTA, the governing body for British tennis, has hired a senior BBC executive as its new head of corporate affairs. Read more.

Bloch’s new role

Andrew Bloch has joined Israeli PR tech business Propel in a non-executive role. More here

We Are Social hires design director

We Are Social has appointed Rakesh Chadee as design director in the UK. He most recently worked at Iris, where he was associate design director, leading the KFC account and working on clients including Adidas and Samsung, before leaving in late 2019. At We Are Social, he will lead a 15-strong design team, working with brands such as Netflix, Audi and Adidas, and will report into We Are Social’s executive creative director in the UK, Gareth Leeding.

Jago’s new director

Irish communications and public relations practice Jago promoted Fiona Hanna to director.

