DS Smith hires sustainability and government affairs chief

Van Tol will lead sustainability and public affairs across the DS Smith Group, including its packaging, paper and recycling divisions, and will report to director of corporate affairs Greg Dawson.

He joins DS Smith after three years as global head of corporate responsibility at food packaging company Huhtamaki, where he was responsible for developing and delivering its ‘Packaging for Good’ sustainability strategy.

Van Tol has held similar senior sustainability roles at Samsung and Nestlé, and previously worked at Procter & Gamble.

“I was attracted to DS Smith because it has a clear strategy for sustainability, great people and a circular product that is recyclable in both theory and practice,” Van Tol said.

“I’m excited to build on these strong foundations and contribute to DS Smith’s role as the leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions.”

Van Tol joins the packaging company as it reaches three of its key sustainability strategy milestones. Dawson recently explained the company’s ‘redefining packaging’ strategy when the business revealed it had appointed H+K and Brunswick as communications partners.

“Sustainability is core to our business and the driving force of our company purpose, ‘Redefining packaging for a changing world’,” Dawson said.

“Wouter will help us reach new levels in sustainability so that we can support our customers and all stakeholders even further, in what is a rapidly changing world.”