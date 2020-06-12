National Grid fills new senior comms role

Sian, who has been appointed as senior corporate communications manager, will report to group head of corporate communications Molly Neal, who joined the business last July.

Sian's role was created to help refresh National Grid’s external communications strategy, and she will lead the energy company’s media strategy for targeted and integrated campaigns, including its responsible business strategy and journey to net zero.

“Showing up as a purpose-led, responsible business is more important than ever as we come through the COVID-19 pandemic, and tackling climate change remains core to National Grid's vision as a responsible business,” Neal told PRWeek. “Surinder’s experience and creativity will be key to helping us tell our story.”

Sian joins from mining and steel company ArcelorMittal, where she was deputy head of European communications. She has also held senior comms roles at the law firms Linklaters and Mayer Brown.

Speaking about her new role, Sian said: “National Grid has a key role to play in building back better as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and, of course, there is a major focus on the UK’s journey to net zero. So how we engage with our leadership and enable them to tell that story is really exciting.”

In 2018, Sian took part in the PRWeek/Women in PR Mentoring Scheme.