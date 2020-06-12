'A remarkable journey' - WildKat names former intern as MD

Brown, 28, was previously director of Europe at the agency, which has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles and New York. She will now manage WildKat's daily global operations and work on strategy for its development alongside founding director Kathleen Alder.

The news follows a 'near seven-figure' investment last year from Edition Capital, the entertainment and leisure industry investment fund. That enabled the agency to open offices in Paris, New York and Los Angeles in 2019.

WildKat had planned to open in Hong Kong this year. Brown said the agency "still plans to open an office in Asia though this has been delayed due to COVID and we are planning for 2021".

Brown interned at WildKat in 2012 while at university and joined as an account manager in 2014. She subsequently became head of creative strategy and marketing, then director of WildKat's London office where she led all UK operations.

Since joining the firm, Brown has secured a number of music clients including Music for Youth, London Music Masters, Academy of Ancient Music, France Music, Royal Over-Seas League and Spitalfields Music.

Alder said: "Olivia has proven herself to be essential to WildKat. She has steered the company through the international expansion and the COVID-19 crisis with clarity and definition. My decision to promote Olivia reflects how she is the driving force behind the flourishing of WildKat.

"It has also been remarkable to witness Olivia’s journey. She began at WildKat six years ago as a shy, self-conscious intern and has since transformed into an expert, confident leader capable of running a company of this magnitude.

"She shows that there is no one leadership style, that you do not have to be an extrovert to succeed. I am thrilled to be able to offer her this position and I know that WildKat's future will be bright with her by my side. We both share a forward-thinking vision and embrace change, and we intend to ensure WildKat continues to stay at the forefront of our industry’s global business innovation, whilst always delivering the best results for our clients.”

Brown said: "I am so honoured to move into this new role to oversee the global company operations alongside Kat, who has created such an inspiring company and a fantastic team worldwide. This has been a hugely exciting time for WildKat, having expanded into two new territories last year, and I am looking forward to working with Kat at this most managerial level to expand, transform and progress the company even further."

WildKat has also promoted senior account manager George Percy to global head of digital and PR manager. He will oversee all current and future marketing campaigns including work with Verbier Festival and Bamberg Symphony.

