Who starts a new job during a pandemic? These 3 PR pros did

Starting a job and all the things that come with it, such as onboarding and getting to know new colleagues, is a nerve-racking ordeal in normal circumstances. During a pandemic, where everything is done remotely, “it’s even worse,” said Lippe Taylor EVP Emily Buchanan, who joined the firm in March right as COVID-19 was ramping up.

She’s not alone. Rite Aid VP of corporate comms Jeff Olson and Method Communications EVP Adrian Eyre have similar stories of starting new roles amid lockdown.

Check out this video about the unique experience.