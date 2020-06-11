The PR Week: 6.12.2020: Samantha DiGennaro, DiGennaro Communications

In this episode of The PR Week, Sam DiGennaro, founder and CEO of DiGennaro Communications, celebrates her agency's 15th anniversary and discusses plans to safely bring her staff back into the office.



She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about a PRWeek analysis into what black employees want to hear from their employers; WPP CEO Mark Read's statement about diversity and inclusion at the holding company; account wins for MullenLowe PR, Coyne PR and The Sway Effect; and more.