OkCupid donates $1m, rolls out #BlackLivesMatter profile badge

It is not acceptable to silently support racial equality.

That is the overwhelming feeling of OkCupid’s user base.

The dating app is accelerating its response to the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $1 million in advertising space to civil rights organizations and rolling out a BLM profile badge for users to show their support.

"The vast majority of OkCupid respondents said it is not acceptable to silently support racial equality," said a spokesperson. "In the United States, 70% of OkCupid respondents are protesting to fight racial inequality."

When asked how people are addressing racial equality: 62% are donating their time or money, educating themselves or others, and protesting; 23% are educating themselves or teaching others; 9% are donating their money or time; and 6% are protesting.

The app has also added a series of matching questions related to racial equality and justice to encourage conversations between people. In just the past week, it has seen more than 100,000 answers to questions such as, "Do you protest to fight inequality?" and "How will you address racial inequality?"

The spokesperson added, "We know there is a lot more work to be done. We won’t stop here and we are committed to being part of the change."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.