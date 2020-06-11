Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comms head Simon Sproule exits after four months

AUBURN HILLS, MI: Simon Sproule, the head of comms in North America for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is leaving the company after starting in the position less than six months ago.

Sproule's last day at the company is Friday, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesperson told PRWeek.

"[Sproule] has made the personal decision to leave FCA,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Shawn Morgan will replace him on an ad interim basis for North America. We wish [Sproule] the best in his future endeavors."

Morgan is head of corporate communications in North America for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



The company did not offer a specific reason for Sproule’s departure. But the Detroit Free Press, which first broke the news, reported that Sproule’s colleagues believe he “may be re-examining his life path during this pandemic.”

The Detroit Free Press has separately reported that dozens of Fiat employees -- along with workers at other auto manufacturers -- have been sickened and killed by COVID-19 and the company, at times, has struggled with how to respond to the pandemic.

Sproule joined Fiat in February, after leaving Aston Martin Lagonda where he was VP and CMO. He joined Aston Martin in 2014 after leaving at Tesla, where he was VP of communications for half a year. Prior to Telsa, Sproule was CVP of global marketing communications at Nissan Motor Company.

Nissan had hired him as VP of global marketing communications after he served a stint as global director of communications for the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Sproule also worked briefly as corporate VP of corporate communications at Microsoft.

He has been included on PRWeek’s Power List numerous times, including at the No. 47 spot in 2014. Sproule could not be reached for comment.