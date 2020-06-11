Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show lost five major advertisers this week. T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Disney, Papa John’s and Vari cut ties with Tucker Carlson Tonight after the host criticized the Black Lives Matter movement during his show on Monday and argued that the nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s death is “definitely not about black lives.” The brands pulled advertising after facing a backlash in recent days for their association with Carlson.

NASCAR will prohibit any images or displays of the Confederate flag at future events. “The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR tweeted Wednesday. In response, NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli took to Facebook to announce that he will stop racing after 2020. “I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” he posted. In other sports world news: The U.S. Soccer Federation has repealed its rule that required players to stand during the national anthem.

Facebook is starting a formal investing program aimed at startups. In a move that could help the company spot potential competition before it becomes big, Facebook has been hiring seasoned tech investors to help lead a new "multi-million dollar" investment fund within its experimental apps team, Axios reported.

Americans are broadly skeptical of defunding the police. Just 15% of Americans and 22% of Black Lives Matter supporters agree that defunding police departments could be one of the most effective ways to creative positive change “when it comes to police brutality,” according to a survey from DeVries Global and global data and insights company Dynata. Respondents gravitated more toward smaller changes, such as “requiring the use of body cams” (60% of Americans and 70% of BLM supporters) and “instituting better education and training for police officers” (59% of Americans and 67% of BLM supporters). Additionally, 69% of the 1,000 Americans surveyed said that they expect their employer to respond to Black Lives Matter.

