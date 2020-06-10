Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's

McDonald's has promoted Alistair Macrow to global CMO, as Colin Mitchell leaves the fast-food chain.

Mitchell, who was SVP for global marketing, is stepping down "in search of a new challenge," McDonald’s said.

Macrow, who was CMO and corporate VP of international operated markets, has been promoted to SVP and CMO and plans to split his time between London and Chicago.

He will take on responsibilities for global menu strategy, brand, insights, family and marketing enablement. Macrow will also help to develop the company’s marketing training programs and career planning.

McDonald's added that Macrow will work closely with Morgan Flatley, who has become SVP and U.S. chief marketing and digital customer experience officer.

This role will cover field marketing, digital, media, CRM, brand content and engagement, consumer insights and strategy, as well as menu for the U.S. market.

Macrow has worked at McDonald’s for 13 years, joining in 2007 as U.K. marketing director from Blockbuster, where he spent five years. Before that, he worked at Marks & Spencer.

Macrow will report to McDonald's president and CEO Chris Kempczinski, who said, "As we emerge from this global pandemic, consumers’ trust in the McDonald’s brand and compelling marketing programs in every country where we operate will be critical to re-establish the strong business momentum we enjoyed leading into this crisis.

"I’m confident Alistair and Morgan can lead McDonald’s to even greater heights following this crisis," Kempczinski added. "More importantly, both personify the values of inclusivity and innovation that define McDonald’s and that I expect from our senior leaders."

Flatley reports to McDonald's U.S. president Joe Erlinger.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.