Teacherly hires UK agency for Covid campaign

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped traditional in-classroom models of education. Teacherly has hired Diffusion to drive the debate on the future of teaching, through an integrated traditional and social-media campaign.

Teacherly is an online learning platform developed by teachers and used by more than 2,000 schools.

It currently helps more than 70,000 education professionals deliver personalised remote lessons, enabling teachers to connect with each other and collaborate on lesson planning.

The thought-leadership strategy will focus on the new set of challenges faced by students, parents and teachers as the coronavirus pandemic delays the reopening of schools and a ‘new normal’ ensues, with distance learning likely to become more commonplace.

The campaign strategy has been designed to reach Teacherly’s core audience of teachers, education professionals, parents and students to help them understand how remote teaching can help enhance teacher and pupil productivity and wellbeing.

As part of its brief, Diffusion will also be responsible for raising awareness of better ways for teachers to work remotely as teams and help increase widespread confidence in distance learning.

“We were keen to appoint a PR and communications partner that really understood the sector and landscape that we work in. We want to change mindsets and increase confidence in distance learning by offering tools that make collaboration and remote teaching easier,” Teacherly head of global marketing Joanne White said.

“Diffusion impressed us not only due to its experience in the sector, but also the team’s passion for education and a real understanding of the challenges and sector issues needed to inspire that change. We were also extremely impressed by the team’s ability to quickly respond to news stories and elevate clients into national media as expert commentators."

Diffusion UK managing director Ivana Farthing added: “The pandemic has forced the industry to change rapidly to embrace remote learning, but many of the tools in place have just been adapted from the enterprise for education which means that they are not fit for purpose.

“Teacherly is the type of fast-growing brand solving real-world issues that we specialise in helping at Diffusion, and our campaign will cut through the noise, positioning Teacherly as a clear leader in the space both now and in the future.”