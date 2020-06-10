Signal AI hires former UN comms strategist

Weedon will lead Signal AI’s global communications efforts as the company expands into new markets.

She will report to Emily Westgate, vice-president of marketing, and work with chief executive and founder David Benigson.

Signal AI is a fast-growing UK company creating AI solutions designed to result in better decision-making. Its platform enables organisations to track defined challenges in real time, from competitive landscape and changes to regulation to monitoring reputation or supply chains.

Weedon has held senior roles in communications and journalism. Recently, she has worked with tech clients in both the blockchain and software as a service (SaaS) fields in San Jose and Zug. She is currently an adviser to UK-based prison rehabilitation charity Switchback.

Weedon was the third member of the launch team of Al Jazeera English, where she worked as a journalist and executive producer, and developed the daily global current affairs programme, Witness.

She has also advised the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a communications strategist, helping scientists to better communicate with the global media, and partnered both the Prince of Wales’ Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change and British Antarctic Survey, as well as several UK government departments.

Weedon was selected for the Cambridge University Climate Leadership Programme, led by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership for leaders in their field to share learnings and best practice.

“I’m excited to be joining a true disruptor in the PR and communications space,” Weedon told PRWeek. “On a personal level, it’s great to be joining what I believe is one of the world’s most pioneering AI companies.

“As a strategic communications professional, I use Signal AI’s platform on a daily basis to inform my thinking and decision-making around key issues for instance where a certain narrative is heading.”

Benigson added: “We are really excited Georgie is joining the team at this stage of Signal AI’s journey. Georgie brings a wealth of senior global strategic communications and leadership experience picked up across a broad range of media and multinational organisations.”