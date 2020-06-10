All England Club launches campaign to 'recreate' Wimbledon

A launch film features last year men’s champion, Novak Djokovic filmed in his garden, kneeling to eat some grass – recreating his trademark gesture after winning the title on Wimbledon’s hallowed lawns. Women’s champion Simona Halep is shown walking through her house pretending it is the halls of the AELTC.

The AELTC has produced a digital/social marketing campaign called ‘Wimbledon Recreated’ which will run through to the end of the scheduled championships on 12 July. It encourages tennis fans to upload their own images of recreating the Wimbledon experience.

“We didn’t want to lose momentum for what we’ve been doing with the brand,” explained Alexandra Willis, head of communications, content and digital for the AELTC. “We wanted to create some content for our audiences and tap into the passion for the tournament, which will be much missed this year.”

The AELTC has worked with sponsors such as IBM to create new digital experiences and with media partners, including the BBC, to drive engagement around the Wimbledon fortnight. The Beeb is running daily shows throughout the fortnight screening notable matches of the past and featuring digital analysis.

The also campaign features “a gaming experiment” on Facebook around a special version of retro computer game, Tetris.

“One objective is to increase tennis participation in Britain, which usually spikes around the Championships,” said Willis. The AELTC is working with British tennis’ governing body, the LTA, to this end. It is understood the LTA will be running its own campaign w/c 22 June, and the two bodies are liaising to create a combined message supporting tennis.

Last year the AELTC ran a campaign called #JoinTheStory and this year will again be working with film-maker Livewire Sport, although the budget for this year’s campaign is likely to be significantly lower than in 2019.

The AELTC announced on 1 April that this year’s Wimbledon Championships would be cancelled owing to the coronavirus crisis. Fortunately the AELTC – unlike most other open tennis tournaments organisers - had previously taken out an insurance policy covering epidemics, which significantly cut the financial losses from the cancellation.