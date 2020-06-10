PRWeek UK Awards 2020: Final entry deadline nears

The winners of this year’s PRWeek UK Awards will be announced at a gala event in London on Tuesday 27 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be named.

For full details about the Awards, including the full list of categories and how to enter, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

Three new categories have been added for 2020 that focus on PR during the COVID-19 crisis. Half the entry fees from the new categories will be donated to charities related to the pandemic.

The new categories are:

Best Coronavirus Crisis Management. This award will be given for the most effective management of an issue or crisis by a consultancy or in-house team, or a combination of both, relating to the pandemic.

Best Ethical or Good Cause Initiative During the Coronavirus Crisis. This award recognises the best campaign with a good or progressive purpose at its heart relating to the crisis.

Best Proactive Communications During the Coronavirus Crisis. This award recognises the best proactive response by a brand or another organisation to the crisis.

As PRWeek previously reported, the Best Cause-Led Campaign has been renamed Best Purpose Campaign this year. A new category of Diversity and Inclusion Champion has also been added for 2020.

For more details on the PRWeek UK Awards, contact Nitika Sharma on 020 8267 4172 or nitika.sharma@haymarket.com.

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com

