Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The public wants more from CEOs in this time of crisis. Nearly seven in 10 Americans (69%) say that the way chief executives express themselves on topics such as Black Lives Matter will affect their decisions to buy from a company, according to new data from Morning Consult. Seventy percent say top execs are responsible for fighting racism and descrimination, but only one-third say leaders have been effective at combating inequality.

This exec didn’t get the memo. The founder and CEO of CrossFit stepped down on Tuesday after making inflammatory statements about the death of George Floyd. Greg Glassman, in announcing his retirement, apologized, saying he “created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.” Prominent CrossFit sponsor Reebok dropped its affiliation with the organization after Glassman’s “FLOYD-19” tweets over the weekend.

This CEO did. Twitter and mobile payments company Square have designated Juneteenth as a company holiday. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Jack Dorsey, CEO and cofounder at both companies, tweeted that Juneteenth is “a day for celebration, education and connection.”

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a month since the last White House coronavirus task force briefing, despite the virus killing more than 1,000 Americans a day. That means significantly less facetime for experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who made just four cable TV appearances last month, according to Politico.

Get to know Craft. The Washington, DC, shop pivoted away from politics years ago, instead making a name for itself by combining its public affairs and digital chops for corporate clients, including its first, Walmart. Read more about Craft in the most extensive look available at the PR agency world in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.