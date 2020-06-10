Don't Cry Wolf hires senior consultant Kat Park

Park was a senior account director at Hotwire until going freelance at the start of this year.

She has previously worked on brands including GoPro and Red Bull Media House.

Park worked with Don’t Cry Wolf managing director Sara Collinge and chief executive John Brown at Speed Communications.

“When we announced Kat was joining us there was, quite literally, a chorus of cheers erupting from our Zoom call. She has already established herself as an outstanding consultant and has just fit perfectly into the team,” Collinge said.

“What’s more, it could have been easy for Kat to have developed an ego after her theatrical career (having shared the stage with Christopher Biggins), yet she remains grounded, accessible and wonderful.”

Park added: “I am so happy to have joined Don’t Cry Wolf. The business has a tremendous purpose and approach to its work and its role in the world. I’ve already got stuck into the task at hand and am loving every minute.”